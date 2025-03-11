Last date alert: UPSC CMS 2025 registration closes today, how to apply, fee and more UPSC CMS 2025 registration window will be closed today, March 11. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the closure of the application window.

UPSC CMS 2025 registration: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the combined medical services (CMS) 2025 today, March 15. Candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The registration window will be closed at 6 pm. Candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush.

UPSC CMS 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 2025. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website https://upsconline.gov.in for downloading by candidates. No Admit Card will be sent by post. All the applicants are required to provide a valid and active e-mail ID while filling up the Online Application form as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them at different stages of the examination process.

UPSC CMS 2025 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSC, https://upsconline.gov.in/.

Now, click on 'OTR exams of UPSC and online application.

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to first register yourself through OTR.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form using generated credentials.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

UPSC CMS 2025 registration: Fee

Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates - No Fee

Others - Rs 200

Payment Mode: Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment

Who can apply for UPSC CMS 2025 exam?

To apply for the UPSC CMS 2025 exam, a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination. The candidates must not have attained the age of 32 years as of 1st August, 2025 i.e. the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1993. However, for Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 years as of August 1, 2025.

