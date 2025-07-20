Last date Alert: IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 registration window closes tomorrow for over 6,000 vacancies IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 registration window will be closed tomorrow, July 20. All those who wish to work in a government bank can submit their application forms by visiting the official website - ibps.in. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, more.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close its registration window for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers and Specialist Officers tomorrow, July 21, 2025. All those who have not yet applied for these positions can submit their application forms before the application closes. No candidate will be allowed to submit their application form after the closure of the application window. The application forms can be accessed at the official IBPS website - ibps.in.

This drive aims to fill 6,215 positions, of which 5,208 vacancies are for Probationary Officers and 1,007 are for Specialist Officers. Candidates are advised to check the official notification before submitting their online application forms.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

For Probationary Officer: The candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

The candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university. For Specialist Officer: The qualifications vary by post. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit: 20 to 30 years as on July 1, 2025.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in.

Click on the 'IBPS PO or IBPS SO registration link'.

It will redirect you to a new window.

Click on the 'apply online'.

Register yourself by providing basic details and submit.

Login using the generated account details and fill out the application form.

Pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

General and other category candidates: Rs 850/- SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 175/-

