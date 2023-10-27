Friday, October 27, 2023
     
TS DSC Recruitment 2023 Registration Last Date - Apply Online for Teacher Job

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Registration Window will be closed tomorrow, October 28. All those who have yet not submitted their applications online can do so at the official website, tsdsc.aptonline.in. Check application process, registration fee, and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2023 18:25 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration window closing tomorrow, October 28.

TS DSC Recruitment 2023: The Director of School Education, Telangana will close the registration window tomorrow, October 28 for recruitment to the post of Teacher. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so through the official website of TSDSC, tsdsc.aptonline.in. The candidates can submit their application fees till today, October 27, 2023. This drive is being done to recruit 5,089 vacancies for the post of School Assistants(SA’s), Secondary Grade Teacher (SGTs), Language Pandits (LPs) and Physical Education Teachers (PETs) in the State.

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Easy steps to complete your application

  • Visit the official website, tsdsc.aptonline.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 online application
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter all required details
  • TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 application form will appear on the screen
  • Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee and other details
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Registration- Direct link

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration Fee

  • The applicants have to pay a fee of Rs.1000/- for each post separately towards the application processing fee and conduct of Computer Based Test (CBT).

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

The written test for the said exam was scheduled to be held from November 21 to 30 which has been postponed due to General Assembly Elections scheduled on November 30. The new dates for the exam will be announced in due course of time, according to the official notice. The Computer Based Test shall be conducted in eleven districts including Mahaboobnagar, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medak,  Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Sanga Reddy. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details. 

