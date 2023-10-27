TS DSC Recruitment 2023 Registration Last Date - Apply Online for Teacher Job

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration window closing tomorrow, October 28.

TS DSC Recruitment 2023: The Director of School Education, Telangana will close the registration window tomorrow, October 28 for recruitment to the post of Teacher. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so through the official website of TSDSC, tsdsc.aptonline.in. The candidates can submit their application fees till today, October 27, 2023. This drive is being done to recruit 5,089 vacancies for the post of School Assistants(SA’s), Secondary Grade Teacher (SGTs), Language Pandits (LPs) and Physical Education Teachers (PETs) in the State.

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Easy steps to complete your application

Visit the official website, tsdsc.aptonline.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 online application

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter all required details

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 application form will appear on the screen

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee and other details

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 application form will appear on the screen

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration Fee

The applicants have to pay a fee of Rs.1000/- for each post separately towards the application processing fee and conduct of Computer Based Test (CBT).

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

The written test for the said exam was scheduled to be held from November 21 to 30 which has been postponed due to General Assembly Elections scheduled on November 30. The new dates for the exam will be announced in due course of time, according to the official notice. The Computer Based Test shall be conducted in eleven districts including Mahaboobnagar, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Sanga Reddy. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

ALSO READ | AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 90 faculty posts at aiimsnagpur.edu.in

ALSO READ | TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Over 2,000 teacher vacancies in Tamil Nadu to be recruited, check details