KVS Recruitment 2022: Notification for PRT, TGT and PGT released, check how to apply

KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the notification for various posts including the PRT, TGT and PGT. With the release of the notification, now candidates are able to apply for the various posts on the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. With the release of the notification, the recruitment process has commenced. Candidates must note that the recruitment process is for PRT, TGT, PGT and other posts. Those interested to grab the opportunity can now apply for vacant positions on the official website.

The application process has commenced on kvsangathan.nic.in. Before, applying for the various position offered by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, candidates must check their eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria, important dates and details have been mentioned in the official notice released by the KVS. Candidates can apply for various teaching posts including Vice Principal, Assistant Principal, Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Primary Teacher, PRT Music and others.

Know how to apply for KVS Recruitment 2022:

Step 1. Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan- kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the KVS Recruitment 2022 link.

Step 3. This step includes registration and generating login credentials.

Step 4. After registration, apply for the desired post.

Step 5. Submit the required details.

Step 6. You have to upload your documents at this stage.

Step 7. Submit the application and download it for future reference.

Take a printout of the application for the future. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is also offering various job opportunities in the non-teaching field. Candidates can also apply for Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Librarian, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Finance Officer, Hindi Translator and Stenographer Grade II on the official website. Candidates must note that the eligibility criteria for the different positions are different.

