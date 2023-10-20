KVS PRT Result 2023 announced at kvsangathan.nic.in, check roll number-wise result PDF

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KVS PRT Result 2023 link is available at kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS PRT result 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS has announced the results of Primary Teacher Recruitment. All those appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

According to the results, a total of 19, 9333 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview process. The roll number-wise KVS Primary Teacher result 2023 PDF can be checked by following the easy steps given below.

How to download KVS PRT result 2023?

Visit the official website of KVS, kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'KVS PRT result 2023'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates

Check the result and save the PDF for future reference

Along with the results, the exam authority has uploaded the category-wise cut-off marks and interview dates. The results have been declared for the computer-based exam conducted from February 21 to 28.

KVS PRT Recruitment 2023 Cut-off Marks

General Category - 135.09

EWS - 127.46

OBC - 127.45

SC-121.66

ST - 103.31

OH - 118.31

VH - 110.66

KVS PRT Result 2023: Details mentioned on Scorecard

Candidates can check their name, roll number, father’s name, mother’s name, category, subject, KVS Exam qualifying status, marks secured in each subject, total score obtained on their scorecards.

When will KVS PRT interview be conducted?

According to the notice released by KVS, the interviews will be conducted from November 3 to 8. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 6,414 vacancies to be filled for Primary Teacher Posts.

KVS PRT interview admit card release date

The exam authority will soon release the KVS PRT interview admit cards. The details about the intimation letter will be shared on KVS website. The candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website for more details.

