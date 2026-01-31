KVS, NVS answer key 2026 out at kvsangathan.nic.in; know how to raise objections KVS, NVS answer key 2026: KVS, NVS answer key is available on the on the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in. Know how to raise objections on KVS, NVS answer key .

New Delhi:

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) tier-1 answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download the answer key on the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download the KVS, NVS answer key. To download the KVS, NVS answer key, candidates need to visit the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in and click on KVS, NVS answer key PDF link. KVS, NVS answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KVS, NVS recruitment exam paper answer key PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in

Click on KVS, NVS answer key 2026 PDF link

KVS, NVS answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save KVS, NVS answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on KVS, NVS answer key 2026

The candidates who wish to raise objections on KVS, NVS answer key 2026 can do so on the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in and click on answer key objection window link. Choose questions you wish to raise objections, upload answers and supporting document PDF. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save KVS, NVS answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

After reviewing the objections made on KVS, NVS answer key 2026, KVS, NVS final answer key and result 2026 will be released. The candidates can check and download KVS, NVS final answer key and result 2026 on the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in.

For details on KVS, NVS exams 2026, please visit the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in.