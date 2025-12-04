KTET result 2025 out at ktet.kerala.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF KTET result 2025: The candidates can check KTET result 2025 on the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in. Know how to download KTET scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) result 2025 for May and June has been announced. The candidates who had appeared for KTET can check the result on the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET was held on September 18 and 19, 2025. The candidates can follow these steps to download KTET scorecard PDF. To download KTET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in and click on KTET scorecard link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. KTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KTET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

KTET scorecard 2025 PDF: Steps to download at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Visit the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in

Click on KTET scorecard 2025 PDF link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

KTET Kerala scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save KTET scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

KTET final answer key 2025: How to download at ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET final answer key 2025 is available for download on the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in. To download KTET final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in and click on KTET final answer key PDF link. KTET final answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download, save KTET final answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

KTET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details. To pass the exam, the candidates from general category is required to score 60 percent whereas this criteria for SC, ST, and OBC category is 55 percent which means they need to score 82 marks out of 150 marks.

Candidates can check KTET result, cut off and other details on the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in. For details on KTET result 2025, please visit the official portal- ktet.kerala.gov.in.