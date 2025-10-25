KSET hall ticket 2025 out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; check exam date KSET hall ticket 2025: KSET 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 2. Know how to download KSET hall ticket 2025 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the hall ticket for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET 2025). The candidates who will appear for KSET can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KSET 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 2, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to download KEA KSET hall ticket 2025 - visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and click on KSET admit card 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials- exam, application number, applicant name. KEA KSET hall ticket 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save KEA KSET admit card 2025 PDF and take a print out.

KEA KSET hall ticket 2025: How to download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on KSET admit card 2025 PDF link

Use exam, application number, applicant name as the required credentials for login

KEA KSET admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save KEA KSET hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

KEA KSET admit card 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

KSET exam 2025 date and paper pattern

KSET 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 2 in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. KSET will comprise of multiple choice questions (MCQs) and has two papers- paper one will contain 50 compulsory questions and paper two- 100 compulsory questions.

KSET exam 2025 centre guidelines

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on KEA KSET 2025, please visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.