Kolkata Police DEO admit card 2025 out at recruitment.kolkatapolice.org; how to download Kolkata Police DEO admit card 2025: Kolkata Police DEO exam is scheduled to be held on October 12. Download Kolkata Police DEO hall ticket at recruitment.kolkatapolice.org, once released.

New Delhi:

The Kolkata Police Data Entry Operators (DEO) admit card has been released. The candidates can check and download Kolkata Police DEO hall ticket on the official website- recruitment.kolkatapolice.org. The Kolkata Police DEO hall ticket login credentials are- registered mobile number, date of birth.

Kolkata Police DEO exam is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025. To download Kolkata Police DEO hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- recruitment.kolkatapolice.org and click on hall ticket PDF link. Use registered mobile number, date of birth as the required login credentials. Kolkata Police DEO hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save Kolkata Police DEO hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Kolkata Police DEO hall ticket 2025: Steps to download at recruitment.kolkatapolice.org

Visit the official website- recruitment.kolkatapolice.org

Click on Kolkata Police DEO admit card PDF link

Enter registered mobile number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Kolkata Police DEO admit card PDF will be available for download

Save Kolkata Police DEO hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Kolkata Police DEO hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

Kolkata Police DEO Exam 2025: Important guidelines

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on Kolkata Police DEO exam 2025, please visit the official website- recruitment.kolkatapolice.org.