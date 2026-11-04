Kerala KTET admit card 2026 OUT at ktet.kerala.gov.in; how to download

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) admit card 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download hall ticket on the official website - ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET is scheduled to be held on November 14 and 15 across various examination centres in Kerala.

How to download KTET hall ticket 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to download KTET hall ticket 2026 on the official portal - ktet.kerala.gov.in. To download KTET hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official portal - ktet.kerala.gov.in and click on KTET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, application ID, category. KTET hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KTET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ktet.kerala.gov.in

Click on KTET hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Use application number, application ID, category as the login credentials

KTET hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save KTET hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Details mentioned on the admit card

Candidates are advised to check the mentioned details before downloading their admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they can contact the exam authority for rectification immediately.

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Photograph

Signature

Exam date

Exam time

Exam venue

Reporting time

Guidelines and instructions for exam day.

KTET paper pattern 2026

KTET exam is conducted for 4 different categories i.e. Category 1, Category, 2, Category 3, and Category 4, to determine the eligibility of the candidates for teaching positions in Classes 1 to Class 10 including language teaching roles in schools of Kerala.

Category 1 will be conducted for aspiring teachers of lower primary Classes 1 to 5, and Category 2 for those candidates who wish to teach the upper primary Classes 6 to 8. Category 3 will be held for candidates who aim to teach in the high school i.e. Classes 9 to 10, and Category 4 will get conducted for high school teachers of Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Urdu.

The nature of each paper is objective type, having MCQs.

The paper will be of 150 marks in total.

Each question carries 1 mark.

The duration of each paper is 2.5 hours.

The duration of the exam is 150 minutes.

Per correct answer, 1 mark is awarded.

No penalties for any incorrect answer.

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