Monday, December 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. JSSC JMSCCE admit card 2023 out at jssc.nic.in, direct link here

JSSC JMSCCE admit card 2023 out at jssc.nic.in, direct link here

JSSC JMSCCE admit card 2023 has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Candidates who applied for the said exam can download their admit cards from the official website. Check exam date, how to download, exam pattern, vacancy details and other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: December 18, 2023 14:29 IST
Jssc jmscce admit card 2023 login, Jssc jmscce admit card 2023 download link, Jssc jmscce admit card
Image Source : INDIA TV JSSC JMSCCE admit card 2023 download link is available at jssc.nic.in

JSSC JMSCCE admit card 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023) today, December 18. All those who applied for the said exam can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. The JSSC JMSCCE admit card 2023 downloading link is accessible at jssc.nic.in. 

Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023) re-examination will be conducted on December 24. Candidates can check their exam timing on the admit cards. Candidates can download the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023) re-examination admit card by following the easy steps given below. 

How to download JSSC JMSCCE admit card 2023?

  • Visit the official website, jssc.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'JMSCCE 2023 admit card link'
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your required credentials
  • JMSCCE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Check the details mentioned on the admit card and save it for future reference

JSSC JMSCCE admit card 2023 direct download link

Candidates are required to carry their admit card on the day of the exam along with identity proof. Candidates who fail to bring the JSSC  JMSCCE hall ticket will not be permitted to enter the examination hall. As per official intimation, admit cards for the re-conducted exam will be issued only to those candidates who were issued admit cards to appear in the cancelled exam scheduled on October 29. This drive is being done to recruit 910 vacancies in different departments. 

JSSC JMSCCE exam pattern

JSSC JMSCCE exam will be objective type with multiple choice answers. The language of the exam will be in Hindi and English. There will be three papers which will be conducted in three shifts.

Subject No. of Questions Time
Hindi & English Languages 120 2 hours
Identified Tribal & Regional Languages 100 2 hours
Technical/ Special Subject and General Knowledge Test:Technical/ Specific Topics, General Studies, General Mathematics, General Science 150  2 hours and 30 mins

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News