JSSC JMSCCE admit card 2023 out at jssc.nic.in, direct link here

JSSC JMSCCE admit card 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023) today, December 18. All those who applied for the said exam can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. The JSSC JMSCCE admit card 2023 downloading link is accessible at jssc.nic.in.

Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023) re-examination will be conducted on December 24. Candidates can check their exam timing on the admit cards. Candidates can download the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023) re-examination admit card by following the easy steps given below.

How to download JSSC JMSCCE admit card 2023?

Visit the official website, jssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JMSCCE 2023 admit card link'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your required credentials

JMSCCE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Check the details mentioned on the admit card and save it for future reference

JSSC JMSCCE admit card 2023 direct download link

Candidates are required to carry their admit card on the day of the exam along with identity proof. Candidates who fail to bring the JSSC JMSCCE hall ticket will not be permitted to enter the examination hall. As per official intimation, admit cards for the re-conducted exam will be issued only to those candidates who were issued admit cards to appear in the cancelled exam scheduled on October 29. This drive is being done to recruit 910 vacancies in different departments.

JSSC JMSCCE exam pattern

JSSC JMSCCE exam will be objective type with multiple choice answers. The language of the exam will be in Hindi and English. There will be three papers which will be conducted in three shifts.