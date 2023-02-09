Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Job Alert: Delhi Police to recruit 6,000 personnel, half of them women

Job Alert: In a meeting with the Delhi L-G VK Saxena, the Delhi Police informed of recruiting nearly 6,000 personnel to improve policing in the national capital. The meeting was held aiming at women's security in the national capital. Out of 6,000 personnel, Delhi Police will recruit around 3,000 women.

Saxena stressed the need for increasing the representation of women police personnel in the force. The LG also instructed for enhanced and visible policing, expediting construction of buildings for fast-track courts dealing with women's safety issues, and integrating street lights with the 311 apps, said a statement from the LG's Office.

On being informed that there were 1,406 dark spots in the city that are yet to be illuminated, Saxena directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to complete the work within one month. Reviewing the matter of illumination of dark spots and timely repair of street lights, the LG expressed dismay that something as basic as street lights, repair and maintenance, which should happen in the normal course, was being discussed and decided at his level, according to the statement.

He was also apprised by the officials that the 32 judges were appointed in fast-track courts for women's safety, but there was an "acute shortage" of courtrooms for the functioning of the courts. The Public Works Department (PWD) informed the LG that the matter related to the construction of courtrooms was pending with the Delhi government, since 2017-18, and no decision has been taken in this regard till now, it said.

