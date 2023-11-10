JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 released at jkpsc.nic.in, check recruitment exam dates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 24 available at jkpsc.gov.in

JKPSC Exam Calendar 2024:The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has released the recruitment exam calendar for various recruitment exams scheduled to be held in the year 2023-24. Candidates who have applied for JKPSC Recruitment 2023-34 exams can check the exam calendar at the official website at jkpsc.gov.in.

According to the exam schedule, the exams will be conducted from November 26, 2023, to January 28, 2024. The first exam is scheduled for Medical Officer and Assistant Professor in various disciplines. All those who applied for the Medical Officer and Assistant Professor recruitment exam can appear for the exam on November 26, 2023.

It should be noted that the exam calendar is tentative. If there may be any changes in the exam schedule or timings, the commission will inform the candidates through a separate notice. All the candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 for various recruitment exams

Medical Officer (Backlog), (Allopathic) - November 26

Assistant Professor in Computer Application/Retail Management/Agriculture Technology - November 26

Departmental Exam of Accounts Clerk Course - December 4 to 7

Departmental Exam of Subordinate Accounts Course - December 4 to 11

Horticulture Development Officer - December 10

Fisheries Development Officer - December 10, 2024

District Sericulture Officer - December 10, 2025

Assistant Floriculture Officer - December 10, 2026

Departmental Exam of Subordinate Accounts Course (SAC - 1) - December 12 to 16, 2023

PTI Govt. college of Engineering and Technology- December 17, 2023

PTI Higher Education Department - December 17, 2024

Librarian in Higher Education Department - December 17, 2025

Librarian in GCET - December 17, 2023

Assistant Director (Forest Protection Force) - December 24, 2023

Assistant Professor in BBA/MBA management/Fashion Technology/Information Technology/Social work/Hospitality and Catering Technology/Mass Communication/Mass Communication/BM/MMC/MCVP/Television and Film Making - December 31, 2023

Official Website

ALSO READ | Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 12,600 vacancies for Grade 3 and 4 posts at sebaonline.org

ALSO READ | India Post Recruitment 2023: 1899 vacancies out for PA/SA and other post, apply online from today