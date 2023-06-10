Jharkhand SSC CGL Recruitment 2023: JSSC releases notification for 2,017 Graduate Level posts | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand SSC CGL Notification released

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has issued notification for Jharkhand Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) examination 2023. Aspiring candidates can apply at jssc.nic.in between June 20 and July 19, 2023. A total of 2,017 posts are to be filed through JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023.

Candidates are suggested to thoroughly read the notification before applying for the JGGL CCE-2023 examination. Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribes (ST) candidates of Jharkhand will have to pay Rs 50 as a registration fee. While other candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as a registration fee.

JGGL CCE 2023 Date

Start date of online application - 20 June 2023

Last date to fill application form - 19 July 2023

Last date to submit application fee - 19 July 2023

Correction window date - 25 to 27 July 2023

JGGL CCE 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of Exam - Jharkhand Combined Graduate Level, JSSC CGL Exam 2023

Jharkhand Combined Graduate Level, JSSC CGL Exam 2023 Number of Posts - 2,017

JGGL CCE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

The minimum qualification required to appear for the Combined Graduate Level is Bachelor's degree or equivalent from any stream.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 35 years

How to apply