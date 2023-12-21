Jharkhand Police Constable Recruitment 2024 through CCE, apply online for 4,919 vacancies from January 15

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Jharkhand Police Constable Recruitment 2024 PDF out

Jharkhand Police Constable Recruitment 2023-24 through CCE: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts through Jharkhand Constable Competitive Examination (JCCE)-2023. As per the official notification, a total of 4,919 vacant positions will be recruited through a competitive exam. The date and time for the exam will be announced later. All interested candidates can scroll down to learn about the recruitment procedure, important dates, how to apply, and more.

Important dates

Date of Notification: December 20

Commencement of submission of application forms: January 15, 2024

Last date for submission of application forms: February 14

Last date for uploading photo and signature: February 18

Date of correction in application forms: From February 20 to 22

Exam Date: to be notified

Eligibility Criteria for Police Constable Posts

Educational Qualification: To apply for the above exam, the candidate should have passed 10th class exam from a recognized board.

Age Limit: Minimum 18 (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms) The maximum age for the UR/EWS category is 25 years while for OBC and EWS, it is 27 years.

Selection Procedure for Police Constables in Jharkhand Department

There will be a four-stage selection process - Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Exam, OMR-based written exam and merit.

Eligibility Criteria for Physical Efficiency Test

Unreserved and EWS category candidates applying for these posts should be at least 160 cm tall and 81 cm chest. Whereas the height of SC and ST men should be at least 155 cm and the chest should be 79 cm. Extremely backward class and backward class should be at least 160 cm tall and 81 cm chest. Also, for these posts, the height of women has been required to be at least 148 cm.

Salary for Police Constable Posts

Candidates selected for these posts will get Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 under Pay Matrix 3.

Application Fees for Police Constable Posts

General category candidates applying for these posts will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. At the same time, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category of the state will have to pay Rs 50.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the starting date for submission of online applications for Jharkhand Police Recruitment 2023-24?

Answer. The applications for Jharkhand Police Recruitment 2023-24 will be started from January 15, 2024.

2. What is the last date for submission of online applications for Jharkhand Police Recruitment 2023-24?

Answer. The last date for submission of online applications for Jharkhand Police Recruitment 2023-24 is February 14, 2024.

3. What is the exam date for Jharkhand Police Recruitment 2023-24?

Answer. The commission will announce the Jharkhand Police Recruitment 2023-24 exam date later. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to official website for latest updates.

4. How much salary will be provided to the selected candidate for the post of Police Constable?

Answer. Selected candidates will get Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 under Pay Matrix 3 for the post of Police Constable.