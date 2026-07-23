Jharkhand JPSC Main exam postponed over irregularities; CID arrests JPSC official, 4 others

Ranchi:

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has postponed the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2025 until further orders over alleged irregularities. The decision was announced through an official press release issued on July 22, just days before the exam was scheduled to begin. The exam, notified under advertisement number 01/2026, was scheduled to be held in two phases on July 25, 26, and 27 at various exam centers in Ranchi district.

In an official notice, JPSC said, "the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Main (Written) Examination-2025 (Advertisement No. 01/2026), originally scheduled from July 25, 2026, to July 27, 2026, is postponed until further notice due to unavoidable circumstances."

The JPSC has also deferred remaining exams listed under the proposed exam schedule in the commission's exam calendar 2026.

CID arrests JPSC official, 4 others over irregularities

The Jharkhand CID has arrested five people, including a senior official of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), for their alleged involvement with the irregularities in various competitive exams. The accused are - Shweta Kumari Gupta, the Deputy Controller of Examinations, and Ramveer Singh, the Director of TSR Data Processing Private Limited, and three others, the details of whom were not provided by the CID, as reported by news agency PTI.

They have been booked under multiple sections of the BNS and the Jharkhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Remedy of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023, the statement said. The five were later sent to judicial custody, it said. An FIR against the accused has been registered at the CID Police Station.

Reactions

Workers of the BJP and the BJYM on Wednesday escalated their protest against the alleged irregularities in the state civil services exam. According to Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state president Shashank Raj, "the JPSC chairman was hastily made to resign, which itself casts a cloud of suspicion over the entire matter."

State Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti said, "The government of Jharkhand has fulfilled its responsibilities. As soon as irregularities came to light in JPSC, an investigation began, and the JPSC chairman resigned. The CID probe is also going on."

-With PTI Inputs

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