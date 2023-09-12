Jharkhand govt grants offer letters to over 11,000 youths at job fair

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Over 11,000 youths receive offer letters at job fair

The Jharkhand government on Monday distributed job offer letters to over 11,850 youths during employment fair at Hazaribag district in Jharkhand. The event was organised on the Vinoba Bhave University campus, where state Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam and local MLAs distributed the offer letters to youths.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was also scheduled to distribute the letters but could not make it to the programme due to some reasons, informed Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay.

An official from CM's secretariat stated that Soren arrived at Ranchi around 4 PM on Monday from New Delhi, where he attended a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for the G20 summit on Saturday.

Addressing the 'Rojgar Mela', Bhokta said that over 40,000 youths have received such employment under the Soren government. "The government is making efforts to provide maximum employment to local youths. The policy for providing 75 per cent reservation to local youths in private jobs is being strictly implemented," he added.

A senior official of the Labour Department said that 10,200 youths had earlier received job offer letters at another such fair in Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district on August 18.

