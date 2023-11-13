ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online for LVD, and HVD Posts, 10th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023 online application begins

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Light Vehicle Driver and Heavy Vehicle Driver. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, vssc.gov.in from November 13 to 27. The candidates registered under the National Career Service Portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may visit the ISRO website and follow the application procedure as stated, according to the official website.

A total of 18 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment procedure. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the written test and skill test. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, and other details that are required at the time of submitting the application forms are given below.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Light Vehicle Driver - A - 9 Posts

Heavy Vehicle Driver - A - 9 Posts

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Educational Qualification:

Light Vehicle Driver - A - Candidates must hold a current LVD license and have passed the SSLC, SSC, Matric, or 10th grade. The candidates should also have 3 years’ experience as a Light Vehicle Driver.

- Candidates must hold a current LVD license and have passed the SSLC, SSC, Matric, or 10th grade. The candidates should also have 3 years’ experience as a Light Vehicle Driver. Heavy Vehicle Driver - A - Candidates should have passed SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std and have a valid HVD license. The candidates must possess a valid Public Service Badge.

Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.)

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Salary

Light Vehicle Driver - A - Level 02 (Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200/-)

Heavy Vehicle Driver - A - Level 02 (Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200/-)

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

The selection process consists of two levels - written and skill test

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates must go to vssc.gov.in, the official website

Click on the notification link that reads, 'VSSC Recruitment Advt RMT 328: Click Here to Apply' under news

It will take you to the login window, click on 'Apply'

Register yourself and proceed with the application procedure

Upload documents, make an application fee, and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the application form for your records

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay Rs. 500 as the application fee. The exam authority will refund the full amount to the candidates belonging to the Female / Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Ex-servicemen [EX-SM] and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories subject to the condition that the candidates should appear in the written test. Rs. 400 will be reimbursed to the remaining candidates in due course.

