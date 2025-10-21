IOCL JE admit card 2025 out at iocl.com; How to download IOCL JE admit card 2025: IOCL JE computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2025. IOCL JE hall ticket is available for download on the official website- iocl.com.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the hall ticket for the Engineers/Officers posts recruitment exam. The candidates who will appear for the IOCL JE exam can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- iocl.com. IOCL JE computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2025.

The candidates who will appear for IOCL JE exam 2025 can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- iocl.com. To download IOCL JE hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- iocl.com and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, password. IOCL JE hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save IOCL JE admit card 2025 PDF and take a print out.

IOCL JE admit card 2025: Steps to download at iocl.com

Visit the official website- iocl.com

Click on IOCL JE hall ticket PDF link

Use registration number, password as the login credentials

IOCL JE hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save IOCL JE hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IOCL JE hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

IOCL JE paper pattern and marking scheme

IOCL JE paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, the duration of the paper is 150 minutes. For each correct response, candidates will be awarded one mark, while 0.25 marks be deducted for incorrect response.

IOCL JE exam centre guidelines

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on IOCL JE exam 2025, please visit the official website- iocl.com.