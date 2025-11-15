IOCL Engineer Result 2025 out at iocl.com; how to download scorecard PDF IOCL Engineer Result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the IOCL Graduate Engineer (Grade A) exam can check result on the IOCL website- iocl.com. The IOCL Engineer scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

New Delhi:

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has declared the IOCL Engineer exam result 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the IOCL Graduate Engineer (Grade A) exam can check result on the IOCL website- iocl.com. The IOCL Engineer scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to download IOCL Engineer scorecard PDF- visit the official website- iocl.com and click on IOCL Engineer scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. IOCL Engineer scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save IOCL Engineer scorecard PDF and take a print out.

IOCL Engineer scorecard PDF at iocl.com; how to download

Visit the official website- iocl.com

Click on IOCL Engineer scorecard PDF link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

IOCL Engineer scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save IOCL Engineer scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IOCL Engineer scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, qualifying status, other details.

IOCL JE paper pattern and marking scheme

IOCL JE paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, the duration of the paper is 150 minutes. For each correct response, candidates will be awarded one mark, while 0.25 marks be deducted for incorrect response.

The IOCL engineer selection process will be divided into multiple statges- Computer Based Test (CBT), Group Discussion (GD) & Group Task (GT), Personal Interview (PI), Document Verification and medical exam. The IOCL Engineer exam is being held to select 185 Graduate Engineers (Grade A).

For details on IOCL Engineer Result 2025, please visit the official website- iocl.com.