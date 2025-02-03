IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 456 vacancies, no written test/interview required

Follow us on Image Source : X/PIXABAY IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade/Technician/Graduate Apprentice under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Candidates interested in applying for the above mentioned positions can submit their application forms through the official website, iocl.com.

A total of 456 vacancies will be filled for the apprentice positions in technical and non-technical roles across these states - Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentice: Candidates must have cleared Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

Technician Apprentice: This position requires a full-time three-year diploma in the relevant discipline.

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates must possess a full-time degree (BBA/BA/BCom/BSc) with a minimum of 50% marks.

Age Limit - Candidates must be between the age group of 18 to 24 years as of January 31, 2025. Age relaxation applies to reserved category candidates as per government norms.

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Selection Procedure

Candidates registered on NAPS/NATS portal, and applying against the notification shall be considered for selection. There will be no written Test/Interview.

How to apply?

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online through the NAPS/NATS portal from 24th January 2025 (10:00 A.M.) to 13th February 2025 (11.55 P.M.). Candidates are to ensure that they have successfully applied for the relevant opportunity through respective NAPS/ NATS portal and thereafter submit the required documents through a link on our website within the stipulated timeline. No other mode of application will be accepted. After applying on the respective NATS/NAPS portal, the candidate MUST also submit a consolidated PDF document as detailed in F.4 through link on our website, latest by February 13, 2025, by visiting the link on https://www.iocl.com/apprenticeships.