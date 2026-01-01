Internship Calendar 2026: PM Internship Scheme to Niti Aayog; list of internship opportunities for students

Every year, various ministries, government organisations offer internship opportunities for students to get a first hand industry experience of their desired fields. The students who are looking for an internship opportunity can check the complete list of internships offered by ministries, government organisations; application deadline, internship duration, details.
Internship Calendar 2026
Major Internship Programmes
Prime Minister Internship Scheme
- Ministry: Ministry of Corporate Affairs
- Registration date: January- February 2026
- Who can apply- UG/PG students, young professionals
- Internship Duration- Spring/ Summer Fall 2026
- PM Internship Scheme Link- pminternship.mca.gov.in.
Niti Aayog Internship
- Ministry/ Organisation: Niti Aayog
- Who can apply: UG/ PG students
- Application: January- March 2026
- Internship Period- April to June
- Internship link- workforindia.niti.gov.in/intern/Internship Entry/PCInternshipEntry.aspx.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)
- Ministry/ Organisation: NITI Aayog
- Who can apply: UG/ PG students
- Application: February- March 2026
- Internship Period- April to July 2026
- Internship link- internship.mea.gov.in/internship
RBI Summer Internship
- Ministry/ Organisation: Reserve Bank of India
- Who can apply: UG/ PG students
- Application window- February- March 2026
- Internship Period- July- September
- Internship Link- opportunities.rbi.org.in.
SEBI Internship Programme
- Ministry/ Organisation: SEBI
- Who can apply: UG/ PG students
- Application window: January to March 2026
- Internship Period- April to June
- Internship Link- www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb.
TRAI Internship
- Ministry: Ministry of Communications
- Who can apply: UG/ PG students
- Application window: January to March
- Internship duration: April to June
- Internship link- www.trai.gov.in/careers/trai-internships.
UIDAI Internship
- Ministry/ Organisation: UIDAI
- Who can apply: UG/ PG students
- Application window: January to March
- Internship duration: April to June 2026
- Internship link- uidai.gov.in
Ministry of Corporate Affairs Internship
- Ministry/ Organisation: Lok Sabha Secretariat
- Who can apply: UG/ PG students
- Application Window: January to February
- Internship Duration- April to June
Parliament Internship Programme
- Ministry/ Organisation: AICTE
- Who can apply: UG/ PG students
- Application window: February to March
- Internship Duration: July to September
- Internship link- sansad.in/ls/pride/internship
Law Commission of India Internship
- Ministry/ Organisation: Law Commission of India
- Who can apply: UG/ PG students
- Application window: February to March
- Internship period: April to June
- Internship link- lawcommissionofindia.nic.in/programmes.
MyGov Internship
- Ministry/ Organisation- MyGov Internship
- Who can apply: UG/ PG students
- Application window: January to March
- Internship duration- July to September
- Internship Link- innovateindia.mygov.in/mygov-internship.
Ministry of Women and Child Development Internship
- Ministry/ Organisation: Law Commission of India
- Who can apply: UG/ PG students
- Application window: January to March
- Internship duration- July to September
- Internship link- wcd.intern.nic.in.
Specialised Internship Programmes
ISRO Internship
- Ministry/ Organisation: ISRO/ Dept of Space
- Who can apply: Engineering/ Science
- Application window: January to March
- Internship duration: Spring/ Summer
- Internship link- isro.gov.in/InternshipAndProjects.html
MNRE Renewable Energy Internship
- Ministry/ Organisation: Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
- Who can apply: UG/ PG/ Tech/ Science
- Application window: January to March
- Internship duration: January to June
- Internship link- mnre.gov.in/en/national-renewable-energy-internship-programme.
ICMR Internship Scheme
- Ministry/ Organisation: ICMR
- Who can apply: UG/ PG Life Sciences Pharma
- Application window: January to March
- Internship duration: July to September
- Internship link- nie.gov.in/pages/internship.
DRIT Internship Scheme
- Ministry/ Organisation: DRPT
- Who can apply: UG/ PG Engineering
- Application window: February to March
- Internship duration: July to September
- Internship link- dpiit.gov.in/internship/internship-scheme.
NRDC Internship
- Ministry/ Organisation: NRDC
- Who can apply: UG/ PG/ Science/ Tech
- Application window: January to March
- Internship duration: July to September
- Internship link- www.nrdcindia.org/careers.
NCAS Internship
- Ministry/ Organisation: NCSS
- Who can apply: UG/ PG students
- Application window: January to March
- Internship duration: April to June
NHPC Summer Internship
- Ministry/ Organisation: NHPC
- Who can apply: UG/ PG students
- Application window: January to March
- Internship duration: April to June
National Green Tribunal Internship
- Ministry/ Organisation: National Green Tribunal
- Who can apply: UG/ PG Law, Policy Tech administration
- Application window: February to March
- Internship duration: July to September
- Internship link- www.greentribunal.gov.in
Chief Minister Fellowship/ Internship
- Ministry/ Organisation: State governments
- Who can apply: UG/ PG students
- Application window: February to March
- Internship duration: July to September.