Internship Calendar 2026: PM Internship Scheme to Niti Aayog; list of internship opportunities for students

The students who are looking for an internship opportunity can check the complete list of internships offered by ministries, government organisations; application deadline, internship duration, details.

Registration date: January- February 2026

Who can apply- UG/PG students, young professionals

Internship Duration- Spring/ Summer Fall 2026

PM Internship Scheme Link- pminternship.mca.gov.in. Niti Aayog Internship Ministry/ Organisation: Niti Aayog

Who can apply: UG/ PG students

Application: January- March 2026

Internship Period- April to June

Internship link- workforindia.niti.gov.in/intern/Internship Entry/PCInternshipEntry.aspx. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Ministry/ Organisation: NITI Aayog

Who can apply: UG/ PG students

Application: February- March 2026

Internship Period- April to July 2026

Internship link- internship.mea.gov.in/internship RBI Summer Internship Ministry/ Organisation: Reserve Bank of India

Who can apply: UG/ PG students

Application window- February- March 2026

Internship Period- July- September

Internship Link- opportunities.rbi.org.in. SEBI Internship Programme Ministry/ Organisation: SEBI

Who can apply: UG/ PG students

Application window: January to March 2026

Internship Period- April to June

Internship Link- www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb. TRAI Internship Ministry: Ministry of Communications

Who can apply: UG/ PG students

Application window: January to March

Internship duration: April to June

Internship link- www.trai.gov.in/careers/trai-internships. UIDAI Internship Ministry/ Organisation: UIDAI

Who can apply: UG/ PG students

Application window: January to March

Internship duration: April to June 2026

Internship link- uidai.gov.in Ministry of Corporate Affairs Internship Ministry/ Organisation: Lok Sabha Secretariat

Who can apply: UG/ PG students

Application Window: January to February

Internship Duration- April to June Parliament Internship Programme Ministry/ Organisation: AICTE

Who can apply: UG/ PG students

Application window: February to March

Internship Duration: July to September

Internship link- sansad.in/ls/pride/internship Law Commission of India Internship Ministry/ Organisation: Law Commission of India

Who can apply: UG/ PG students

Application window: February to March

Internship period: April to June

Internship link- lawcommissionofindia.nic.in/programmes. MyGov Internship Ministry/ Organisation- MyGov Internship

Who can apply: UG/ PG students

Application window: January to March

Internship duration- July to September

Internship Link- innovateindia.mygov.in/mygov-internship. Ministry of Women and Child Development Internship Ministry/ Organisation: Law Commission of India

Who can apply: UG/ PG students

Application window: January to March

Internship duration- July to September

Internship link- wcd.intern.nic.in. Specialised Internship Programmes ISRO Internship Ministry/ Organisation: ISRO/ Dept of Space

Who can apply: Engineering/ Science

Application window: January to March

Internship duration: Spring/ Summer

Internship link- isro.gov.in/InternshipAndProjects.html MNRE Renewable Energy Internship Ministry/ Organisation: Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Who can apply: UG/ PG/ Tech/ Science

Application window: January to March

Internship duration: January to June

Internship link- mnre.gov.in/en/national-renewable-energy-internship-programme. ICMR Internship Scheme Ministry/ Organisation: ICMR

Who can apply: UG/ PG Life Sciences Pharma

Application window: January to March

Internship duration: July to September

Internship link- nie.gov.in/pages/internship. DRIT Internship Scheme Ministry/ Organisation: DRPT

Who can apply: UG/ PG Engineering

Application window: February to March

Internship duration: July to September

Internship link- dpiit.gov.in/internship/internship-scheme. NRDC Internship Ministry/ Organisation: NRDC

Who can apply: UG/ PG/ Science/ Tech

Application window: January to March

Internship duration: July to September

Internship link- www.nrdcindia.org/careers. NCAS Internship Ministry/ Organisation: NCSS

Who can apply: UG/ PG students

Application window: January to March

Internship duration: April to June NHPC Summer Internship Ministry/ Organisation: NHPC

Who can apply: UG/ PG students

Application window: January to March

Internship duration: April to June National Green Tribunal Internship Ministry/ Organisation: National Green Tribunal

Who can apply: UG/ PG Law, Policy Tech administration

Application window: February to March

Internship duration: July to September

Internship link- www.greentribunal.gov.in Chief Minister Fellowship/ Internship Ministry/ Organisation: State governments

Who can apply: UG/ PG students

Application window: February to March

Internship duration: July to September.