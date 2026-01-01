Advertisement
  3. Internship Calendar 2026: PM Internship Scheme to Niti Aayog; list of internship opportunities for students

Internship Calendar 2026: The students who are looking for an internship opportunity can check the complete list of internships offered by ministries, government organisations; application deadline, internship duration, details.

New Delhi:

Every year, various ministries, government organisations offer internship opportunities for students to get a first hand industry experience of their desired fields. The students who are looking for an internship opportunity can check the complete list of internships offered by ministries, government organisations; application deadline, internship duration, details. 

Internship Calendar 2026 

Major Internship Programmes 

Prime Minister Internship Scheme 

  • Ministry: Ministry of Corporate Affairs  
  • Registration date: January- February 2026 
  • Who can apply- UG/PG students, young professionals 
  • Internship Duration- Spring/ Summer Fall 2026 
  • PM Internship Scheme Link- pminternship.mca.gov.in. 

Niti Aayog Internship 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: Niti Aayog 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG students 
  • Application: January- March 2026 
  • Internship Period- April to June 
  • Internship link- workforindia.niti.gov.in/intern/Internship Entry/PCInternshipEntry.aspx. 

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: NITI Aayog 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG students 
  • Application: February- March 2026 
  • Internship Period- April to July 2026 
  • Internship link- internship.mea.gov.in/internship

RBI Summer Internship 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: Reserve Bank of India 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG students 
  • Application window- February- March 2026 
  • Internship Period- July- September 
  • Internship Link- opportunities.rbi.org.in. 

SEBI Internship Programme 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: SEBI 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG students 
  • Application window: January to March 2026 
  • Internship Period- April to June 
  • Internship Link- www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb. 

TRAI Internship 

UIDAI Internship 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: UIDAI 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG students 
  • Application window: January to March 
  • Internship duration: April to June 2026 
  • Internship link- uidai.gov.in 

Ministry of Corporate Affairs Internship 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: Lok Sabha Secretariat 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG students 
  • Application Window: January to February 
  • Internship Duration- April to June 

Parliament Internship Programme 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: AICTE 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG students 
  • Application window: February to March 
  • Internship Duration: July to September 
  • Internship link- sansad.in/ls/pride/internship 

Law Commission of India Internship 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: Law Commission of India
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG students 
  • Application window: February to March 
  • Internship period: April to June 
  • Internship link- lawcommissionofindia.nic.in/programmes. 

MyGov Internship 

  • Ministry/ Organisation- MyGov Internship  
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG students  
  • Application window: January to March 
  • Internship duration- July to September 
  • Internship Link- innovateindia.mygov.in/mygov-internship. 

Ministry of Women and Child Development Internship 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: Law Commission of India 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG students 
  • Application window: January to March 
  • Internship duration- July to September  
  • Internship link- wcd.intern.nic.in. 

Specialised Internship Programmes 

ISRO Internship 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: ISRO/ Dept of Space 
  • Who can apply: Engineering/ Science 
  • Application window: January to March  
  • Internship duration: Spring/ Summer 
  • Internship link- isro.gov.in/InternshipAndProjects.html 

MNRE Renewable Energy Internship 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: Ministry of New and Renewable Energy 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG/ Tech/ Science 
  • Application window: January to March 
  • Internship duration: January to June 
  • Internship link- mnre.gov.in/en/national-renewable-energy-internship-programme. 

ICMR Internship Scheme 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: ICMR 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG Life Sciences Pharma 
  • Application window: January to March 
  • Internship duration: July to September 
  • Internship link- nie.gov.in/pages/internship. 

DRIT Internship Scheme 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: DRPT 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG Engineering 
  • Application window: February to March 
  • Internship duration: July to September  
  • Internship link- dpiit.gov.in/internship/internship-scheme. 

NRDC Internship 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: NRDC 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG/ Science/ Tech 
  • Application window: January to March 
  • Internship duration: July to September 
  • Internship link- www.nrdcindia.org/careers. 

NCAS Internship 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: NCSS 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG students 
  • Application window: January to March  
  • Internship duration: April to June 

NHPC Summer Internship 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: NHPC 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG students 
  • Application window: January to March  
  • Internship duration: April to June  

National Green Tribunal Internship 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: National Green Tribunal 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG Law, Policy Tech administration
  • Application window: February to March 
  • Internship duration: July to September 
  • Internship link- www.greentribunal.gov.in 

Chief Minister Fellowship/ Internship 

  • Ministry/ Organisation: State governments 
  • Who can apply: UG/ PG students 
  • Application window: February to March 
  • Internship duration: July to September. 
