Indian Railways to recruit for 1,036 vacancies | Check application date, fees, other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representative purposes.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: The Indian Railway recruitment Board has announced post vacancies for ministerial and isolated post openings. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1036 positions across multiple categories including that of teachers, translators and law professionals. The application window for the services will open from January 7 onwards and is likely to close on February 6, 2025.

However, an official notification is yet to be released and candidates are advised to check the official website to be updated with the registration dates.

The job notification will comprise details regarding eligibility criteria, application process, selection, vacancy break up and other details. The RRB recruitment is significant as it will target various vacancies across sections in the Indian Railways.

Check application fees

The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs 500, while for SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 250.

Here are the details of the number of openings for each post:

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 187

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 338

Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training): 03

Chief Law Assistant: 54

Public Prosecutor: 20

Physical Training Instructor (PTI) - English Medium: 18

Scientific Assistant / Training: 02

Junior Translator Hindi: 130

Senior Publicity Inspector: 03

Staff and Welfare Inspector: 59

Librarian: 10

Music Teacher (Female): 03

Primary Railway Teacher: 188

Assistant Teacher (Female Junior School): 02

Laboratory Assistant / School: 07

Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist): 12

How can you apply:

The candidates can submit their applications through the official RRB website after reviewing the eligibility criteria including age limit, qualifications and would be advised to read the selection process carefully.