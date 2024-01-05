Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Applications invited for 10+2 B.Tech cadet entry scheme, apply from January 6

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2024 notification released

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: The Indian Navy has released a notification for a four-year B. Tech degree course under the 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme for the Executive & Technical branch. A total of 35 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done through shortlisting of applications, and SSB interviews. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications for this course from January 6, 2024. The applications can be accessed at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

What is the minimum educational qualification required for applying to the Indian Navy Recruitment 2024?

Candidates who have passed the Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examination from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII) are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - The candidates born between 02 Jan 2005 and 01 Jul 2007 are eligible to apply.

Who can submit applications for Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech cadet entry scheme course?

Candidates who have appeared for the JEE (Main) - 2023 exam (for B.E/ B. Tech). Call-up for the Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued based on JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) - 2023 published by NTA.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Click on 'apply online'

Register yourself by providing essential details such as registration name, date of birth and other details

Upload documents, make a payment of application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

What are the selection criteria?

The selection of the candidates will be done through shortlisted of applications for SSB based on JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) - 2023. All candidates are required to fill their Rank as per Common Rank List (CRL) in the application. SSB interviews for shortlisted candidates will be scheduled at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Kolkata/Visakhapatnam from Mar 2024 onwards. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for the SSB interview through e-mail and SMS. A merit list would be prepared based on SSB marks. Candidates declared fit in the medical examination would be appointed subject to police verification and character verification & availability of vacancies in the entry.