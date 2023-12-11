Monday, December 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2023 notification out: 910 vacancies to be recruited, apply online from Dec 18

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2023 notification out: 910 vacancies to be recruited, apply online from Dec 18

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2023 notification has been released. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications online from December 18 at the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. Check how to apply, eligibility, age limit, selection criteria and others.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: December 11, 2023 17:29 IST
Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2023 notification released
Image Source : FILE Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2023 notification released

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2023: The Indian Navy has announced recruitment for various posts through the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 1/2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process will start from December 18 and will end on December 31, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 910 vacancies for posts such as Chargeman, Draughtsman and Tradesman. Out of these, 610 vacancies are for the post of Tradesman mate, 258 for Senior Draughtsman, and 42 for Chargeman. Eligible candidates can find more details about the selection criteria, eligibility requirements and other relevant information on the official website.

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2023:  Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:  

  • Chargeman: B.Sc./ Diploma in respective discipline
  • Senior Draughtsman: ITI/ Diploma in respective discipline
  • Tradesman Mate: 10th Pass + ITI

Age Limit

  • Chargeman: 18 to 25 years
  • Senior Draughtsman: 18 to 27 years
  • Tradesman Mate: 18 to 25 years

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'INCET 01/2023' registration link
  • Register yourself by providing essential details
  • Fill out the application form after successful application procedure
  • Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and review the application form
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee 

Candidates should note that an examination fee of Rs 295 will be remitted while submitting the online application. However, SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen and Women candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Selection Criteria

The selection process involves an online computer-based examination consisting of multiple-choice questions in both English and Hindi, except for General English. All shortlisted and eligible candidates will have to appear for this test. The exact date, time and venue of the online test will be communicated to the candidates on their registered mobile/e-mail ID at a later time.

Documents to be submitted at the time of submitting online applications

In addition, the following documents will be required: a passport-size colour photograph, the candidate's signature, caste certificate (if applicable), EWS certificate (if applicable), birth certificate/Matriculation/SSC certificate, candidate's highest qualification and disability certificate (if applicable).

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News