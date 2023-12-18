Indian Navy CET 2023 registration now open: Opportunity for 10th to graduates

Indian Navy Jobs: The Indian Navy has started the Indian Navy CET online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop), Chargeman (Factory), Senior Draughtsman (Electrical/Mechanical/Construction/Cartographic/Armament) (erstwhile draughtsman grade 2) and tradesman mate at various commands. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications by 31st December 2023. This drive is being done to recruit 910 vacancies in General Central Service in Group B and C non-gazetted categories. Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, selection procedure and other details below.
Indian Navy CET 2023 registration: Vacancy Details
Group B (NG)
- Chargeman - 42 Posts
- Senior Draughtsman (Electrical/Mechanical/Construction/Cartographic/Armament) - 258 Posts
Group C
- Eastern Naval Command - 9 Posts
- Western Naval Command - 565 Posts
- Southern Naval Command - 36 Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Chargeman (Ammunition/Factory) - Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics from a recognized University.
- Senior Draughtsman (Electrical) - Class 10th passed, Diploma or certificate in draughtsmanship from an industrial training institute or equivalent; three years experience from drawing or design office in the field of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering.
- Senior Draughtsman (Mechanical/Construction/Cartographic/Armament) - Class 10th passed, Diploma or certificate in draughtsmanship from an industrial training institute or equivalent; three years experience from drawing or design office in the relevant field.
What is the age limit for Indian Navy
- Chargeman - 18 to 25 years
- Senior Draughtsman (Electrical/Mechanical/Construction/Cartographic/Armament) - 18 to 27 years
- Tradesman mate - 18 to 25 years
How to apply for Indian Navy CET 2023?
- Candidates are required to apply online using the website, joinindiannavy.gov.in
- Go to INCET 01/2023 under the Join Navy tab
- Before submitting online application forms, candidates are advised to read the guidelines carefully
- Generate credentials and proceed with the application forms
- Fill out the application form carefully
- Upload documents, make an application fee and click on 'submit button
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Exam Fee
- All others - Rs. 295/-
- SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Serviceman and women candidates - exempted
