Indian Navy CET 2023 registration now open: Opportunity for 10th to graduates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Indian Navy CET 2023 registration opens

Indian Navy Jobs: The Indian Navy has started the Indian Navy CET online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop), Chargeman (Factory), Senior Draughtsman (Electrical/Mechanical/Construction/Cartographic/Armament) (erstwhile draughtsman grade 2) and tradesman mate at various commands. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications by 31st December 2023. This drive is being done to recruit 910 vacancies in General Central Service in Group B and C non-gazetted categories. Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, selection procedure and other details below.

Indian Navy CET 2023 registration: Vacancy Details

Group B (NG)

Chargeman - 42 Posts

Senior Draughtsman (Electrical/Mechanical/Construction/Cartographic/Armament) - 258 Posts

Group C

Eastern Naval Command - 9 Posts

Western Naval Command - 565 Posts

Southern Naval Command - 36 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Chargeman (Ammunition/Factory) - Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics from a recognized University.

- Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics from a recognized University. Senior Draughtsman (Electrical) - Class 10th passed, Diploma or certificate in draughtsmanship from an industrial training institute or equivalent; three years experience from drawing or design office in the field of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering.

Class 10th passed, Diploma or certificate in draughtsmanship from an industrial training institute or equivalent; three years experience from drawing or design office in the field of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering. Senior Draughtsman (Mechanical/Construction/Cartographic/Armament) - Class 10th passed, Diploma or certificate in draughtsmanship from an industrial training institute or equivalent; three years experience from drawing or design office in the relevant field.

What is the age limit for Indian Navy

Chargeman - 18 to 25 years

Senior Draughtsman (Electrical/Mechanical/Construction/Cartographic/Armament) - 18 to 27 years

Tradesman mate - 18 to 25 years

How to apply for Indian Navy CET 2023?

Candidates are required to apply online using the website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Go to INCET 01/2023 under the Join Navy tab

Before submitting online application forms, candidates are advised to read the guidelines carefully

Generate credentials and proceed with the application forms

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, make an application fee and click on 'submit button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Exam Fee

All others - Rs. 295/-

SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Serviceman and women candidates - exempted

Apply Online

ALSO READ | Apply Now! West Central Railway Recruitment 2023: 3,015 Apprentice Posts open for 10th pass candidates

ALSO READ | RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply online for over 3000 vacancies at rrcnr.org