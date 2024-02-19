Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2024-25: Apply online at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN COAST GUARD Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2024-25 online application begins

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2024 online application process has been started today, February 19. Interested candidates can submit applications online against the advertisement number CGCAT-2025 at the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The last date for submission of the online application is March 6, 2024.

According to the official notification, a total of 70 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which, 20 vacancies are for Technical (Engineering/Electrical/Mechanical) Posts and 50 vacancies are for General Duty Posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details about the recruitment process below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

General Duty: The candidate should have a degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 60 per cent marks for General/OBC/EWS candidates and this criterion is 55 percent for SC/ST candidates. The candidates should have studied mathematics and physics as subjects up to Intermediate or class XII of the 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics.

Technical (Engineering/Electrical/Mechanical) - The candidate should hold an Engineering degree from a recognized university in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design Aeronautical or Aerospace with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks.

Age Limit - 21 to 25 years (There will be five years of relaxation given to the candidates belonging to the reserved categories (SC/ST) and 3 years to OBC category candidates

Selection Criteria

The selection of Assistant Commandants is based on an all-India order of merit, which is based on the performance of candidates in various stages of the exam and the number of vacancies available for the post.

How to apply?

Candidates can submit applications online from February 19 to March 6 and follow the instructions for registering with email ID/mobile number. The candidates are to ensure the validity of e-mail and mobile numbers at least up to 31 Dec 2024.

Documents to be uploaded