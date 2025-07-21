Indian Bank Recruitment 2025: 1,500 vacancies notified for apprentice posts, apply by August 7

The Indian Bank has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of Apprentice in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of Indian Bank - ibpsonline.ibps.in/ibajun25. The last date to submit the application form and the application fee is August 7, 2025.
Vacancy Details
|State / UT
|Number of Vacancies
|Andhra Pradesh
|82
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|Assam
|29
|Bihar
|76
|Chandigarh
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|17
|Goa
|2
|Gujarat
|35
|Haryana
|37
|Himachal Pradesh
|6
|Jammu & Kashmir
|3
|Jharkhand
|42
|Karnataka
|42
|Kerala
|44
|Madhya Pradesh
|59
|Maharashtra
|68
|Manipur
|2
|Meghalaya
|1
|NCT of Delhi
|38
|Nagaland
|2
|Odisha
|50
|Puducherry
|9
|Punjab
|54
|Rajasthan
|37
|Tamil Nadu
|277
|Telangana
|42
|Tripura
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|277
|Uttarakhand
|13
|West Bengal
|152
|Total
|1500
Who is eligible?
To apply for these positions, the candidate should be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee settled in India. They should be aged between 20 and 28 years as of July 1, 2025. The maximum age limit of the candidate is relaxable as per government norms. Candidates applying for these positions should have a degree in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government. They should have received their degree or passing certificate on or after April 1, 2021.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website- ibpsonline.ibps.in/ibajun25.
- Navigate to the link to the 'Indian Bank Recruitment 2025' application form.
- It will redirect you to the login window.
- Register yourself by providing essential details.
- Upon successful registration, proceed with the application form.
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Application Fee
- SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175 + GST
- All other categories: Rs 800 + GST