Indian Bank Recruitment 2025: 1,500 vacancies notified for apprentice posts, apply by August 7 Indian Bank Recruitment 2025 notification has been released. All those who are interested in applying can submit their application form on the official website. Check qualification, age limit, how to apply, fee, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Indian Bank has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of Apprentice in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of Indian Bank - ibpsonline.ibps.in/ibajun25. The last date to submit the application form and the application fee is August 7, 2025.

Vacancy Details

State / UT Number of Vacancies Andhra Pradesh 82 Arunachal Pradesh 1 Assam 29 Bihar 76 Chandigarh 2 Chhattisgarh 17 Goa 2 Gujarat 35 Haryana 37 Himachal Pradesh 6 Jammu & Kashmir 3 Jharkhand 42 Karnataka 42 Kerala 44 Madhya Pradesh 59 Maharashtra 68 Manipur 2 Meghalaya 1 NCT of Delhi 38 Nagaland 2 Odisha 50 Puducherry 9 Punjab 54 Rajasthan 37 Tamil Nadu 277 Telangana 42 Tripura 1 Uttar Pradesh 277 Uttarakhand 13 West Bengal 152 Total 1500

Who is eligible?

To apply for these positions, the candidate should be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee settled in India. They should be aged between 20 and 28 years as of July 1, 2025. The maximum age limit of the candidate is relaxable as per government norms. Candidates applying for these positions should have a degree in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government. They should have received their degree or passing certificate on or after April 1, 2021.

How to apply?

Visit the official website- ibpsonline.ibps.in/ibajun25.

Navigate to the link to the 'Indian Bank Recruitment 2025' application form.

It will redirect you to the login window.

Register yourself by providing essential details.

Upon successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175 + GST

All other categories: Rs 800 + GST

Direct link to apply online