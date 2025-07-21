Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jobs
  3. Indian Bank Recruitment 2025: 1,500 vacancies notified for apprentice posts, apply by August 7

Indian Bank Recruitment 2025: 1,500 vacancies notified for apprentice posts, apply by August 7

Indian Bank Recruitment 2025 notification has been released. All those who are interested in applying can submit their application form on the official website. Check qualification, age limit, how to apply, fee, and other details.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2025 registration begins
Indian Bank Recruitment 2025 registration begins Image Source : Pixabay
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Indian Bank has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of Apprentice in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of Indian Bank - ibpsonline.ibps.in/ibajun25. The last date to submit the application form and the application fee is August 7, 2025. 

Vacancy Details

State / UT Number of Vacancies
Andhra Pradesh 82
Arunachal Pradesh 1
Assam 29
Bihar 76
Chandigarh 2
Chhattisgarh 17
Goa 2
Gujarat 35
Haryana 37
Himachal Pradesh 6
Jammu & Kashmir 3
Jharkhand 42
Karnataka 42
Kerala 44
Madhya Pradesh 59
Maharashtra 68
Manipur 2
Meghalaya 1
NCT of Delhi 38
Nagaland 2
Odisha 50
Puducherry 9
Punjab 54
Rajasthan 37
Tamil Nadu 277
Telangana 42
Tripura 1
Uttar Pradesh 277
Uttarakhand 13
West Bengal 152
Total 1500

Who is eligible?

To apply for these positions, the candidate should be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee settled in India. They should be aged between 20 and 28 years as of July 1, 2025. The maximum age limit of the candidate is relaxable as per government norms. Candidates applying for these positions should have a degree in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government. They should have received their degree or passing certificate on or after April 1, 2021. 

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website-  ibpsonline.ibps.in/ibajun25.
  • Navigate to the link to the 'Indian Bank Recruitment 2025' application form.
  • It will redirect you to the login window. 
  • Register yourself by providing essential details. 
  • Upon successful registration, proceed with the application form. 
  • Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit. 
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

Application Fee

  • SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175 + GST
  • All other categories: Rs 800 + GST

Direct link to apply online

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs
Indian Bank Recruitment Recruitment Drive Jobs
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\