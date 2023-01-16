Monday, January 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: Released! | Check here latest updates

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: Released! | Check here latest updates

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: The admit card for Agniveer Vayu Exam is out now. Check here for the direct link and more.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2023 14:15 IST
IAF agniveer exam 2023, IAF Agniveer 2023, iaf agniveer admit card, agniveer vayu admit card, iaf
Image Source : PTI Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: Released! | Check here latest updates

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Admit Cards for the candidates who have registered for the IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023 exam. Candidates who will appear for the IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023 exam can now check and download their admit cards from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Direct link to download the IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023:

Know, how to check and download the Admit Card for IAF Agniveer Vayu Exam 2023: 

  1. Go to the official website - agnipathvayu.cdac.in. 
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for 'Exam Date and the name of Exam City for Agniveervayu 01/2023 is available in your login [Click here]. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to the date of exam.' 
  3. You will be directed to a new page.
  4. Key your Email ID, password and captcha.
  5. After submitting, the Admit Card will get displayed. Download it for the future. 

ALSO READ | IAF Agniveer Exam 2023: Exam date, city name declared! Check here latest updates

ALSO READ | IAF AFCAT Recruitment 2022: Registration to start tomorrow

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News