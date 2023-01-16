Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: Released! | Check here latest updates

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Admit Cards for the candidates who have registered for the IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023 exam. Candidates who will appear for the IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023 exam can now check and download their admit cards from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Direct link to download the IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023:

Know, how to check and download the Admit Card for IAF Agniveer Vayu Exam 2023:

Go to the official website - agnipathvayu.cdac.in. On the homepage, click on the link for 'Exam Date and the name of Exam City for Agniveervayu 01/2023 is available in your login [Click here]. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to the date of exam.' You will be directed to a new page. Key your Email ID, password and captcha. After submitting, the Admit Card will get displayed. Download it for the future.

