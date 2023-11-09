India Post Recruitment 2023: 1899 vacancies out for PA/SA and other post, apply online from tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India Post Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF out

India Post Recruitment 2023: India Post, Ministry of Communications has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the official website, dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in. The registration process for the same will be started from tomorrow onwards, November 10 and will end on December 9, 2023. The correction window will open on December 10 and close on December 14.

This drive is being done to recruit 1899 vacancies in different departments of which, 598 vacancies are for Postal Assistants, 143 for Sorting Assistants, 585 are for Postman, 3 are for Mail Guard and 570 are for Multi-Tasking Staff. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and other details below.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - Candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University and should know about working on computers.

For the posts of Postman / Mail Guard: The candidate should have a 12th pass certificate from a recognized Board and should have passed the local language of the concerned Postal Circle or Division as one of the subjects in 10th standard or above.

For the post of Multitasking Staff - The candidate should have passed 10th standard from a recognized University.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 27 years for Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard. For the post of Multi Tasking Staff, the maximum age limit of the candidate is 25 years. There will be age relaxation in upper age limit for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done based on merit. The merit list will be prepared only based on information provided in the online application portal and no additional information shall be entertained in the offline mode before preparation of the merit list.

How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2023?

Visit the official website, dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'apply online'

Select 'Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff' Post you wish to apply for

It will redirect you to the login page

Generate credentials by registering yourself

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay the application fee and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

India Post Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to Women candidates, Transgender candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are not required to pay the application fee. While the other category candidates will have to pay Rs. 100/-.

