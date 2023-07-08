India Post GDS Special Drive 2023 merit list OUT at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA POST India Post GDS Special Drive 2023 merit list

India Post GDS Merit List Special Cycle: India Post has released the merit list for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) special drive May 2023 cycle. Selected candidates have been informed through SMS/E-mail on their registered mobile number/e-mail address. The GDS Online Engagement Special Drive (May) 2023 merit list for recruitment over 12,828 posts is available on the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The cut-off marks for the first merit list vary from state to state and are determined on the basis of the candidates' marks in the class 10th examination. Those shortlisted in the merit list will now have to appear for the Document Verification (DV) round.

How to check India Post GDS 1st merit list?

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Go to the "Result" tab on the home page of the website.

Click on the merit list link and it will redirect you to the new page.

Check out the option to download the merit list PDF.

Search your name in the PDF using ctrl+f, shortcut key.

Download the PDF and save it for further reference.

Direct Link to check India Post GDS Special Drive 2023 merit list

India Post GDS Special Drive: What's Next

Shortlisted candidates will have to get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before July 17, 2023. It is necessary to bring all relevant documents in original and two sets of self-attested photocopies for the verification process.

