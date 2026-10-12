India Post GDS result 2026 OUT at indiapost.gov.in; know how to download first merit list PDF

The India Post has declared the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) result 2026. The candidates can check and download GDS first merit list PDF on the official website - indiapost.gov.in. The selection of the candidates was done based on a merit list generated from the candidate's class 10th marks. The merit list will be prepared in a zone-wise format and the candidates can now able to download it from the official website.

How to download India Post GDS merit list 2026 PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download India Post GDS merit list 2026. To download, candidates need to visit the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in and click on India Post GDS Merit List PDF link. It will redirect you to an another page where zone-wise merit lists will appear. Click on the respective zone of India Post GDS merit list PDF. Check your result and save it for future reference. Take a print out.

Visit the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Click on the 'India Post GDS Merit List' PDF link

It will redirect you to an another page where zone-wise merit lists will appear

Click on the respective zone of India Post GDS merit list PDF

Check your result and save it for future reference

Take a print out to be used for further reference.

The India Post GDS recruitment drive aims to fill 23,757 vacancies. The recruitment drive covers a wide range of states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Pay scale

The pay scale will vary from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month.

More on India Post GDS recruitment 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed class 10th from a recognized school education board with Maths, local language and English as a core subjects.

Age Limit

The age of the candidates applying for these posts should be between 18 years and 40 years.

For details on India Post GDS recruitment 2026, please visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

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