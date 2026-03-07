India Post GDS merit list 2026: State-wise merit list released; direct link to download

New Delhi:

The India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) merit list has been released. The candidates who have applied for the India Post GDS post can check and download zone-wise merit list from the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

How to download India Post GDS merit list 2026 PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download India Post GDS merit list 2026. To download, candidates need to visit the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in and click on India Post GDS Merit List PDF link. It will redirect you to an another page where zone-wise merit lists will appear. Click on the respective zone of India Post GDS merit list PDF. Check your result and save it for future reference. Take a print out.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 28,636 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks. The selection of the candidates will be done based on a merit list generated from the candidate's class 10th marks. The merit list has been prepared in a zone-wise format and the candidates can now able to download it from the official website.

The recruitment procedure covers a wide range of states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

For details on India Post GDS recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.