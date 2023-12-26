Income Tax Recruitment 2023 against sports quota: Apply online for 291 Inspector, MTS, and other Posts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Income Tax Recruitment 2023 against sports quota

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Income Tax, Mumbai has invited applications for recruitment to various posts. These include Inspector, Multi-Tasking Staff, and other positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website incometaxmumbai.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application is January 19, 2024. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 291 vacancies in the organization. Candidates can check the vacancy break-up, eligibility criteria, and other details below.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Inspector - 14 Posts

Stenographer Grade 2 (Steno) - 18 Posts

Tax Assistant - 119 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff - 137 Posts

Canteen Attendant - 3 Posts

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Inspector - Any Degree

Stenographer Grade 2 (Steno) - Class 12th pass or equivalent

Tax Assistant - Any Degree

Multi-Tasking Staff, Canteen Attendant - Class 10th pass or equivalent

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Inspector - 18 to 30 years

Stenographer Grade 2 (Steno), Tax Assistant - 18 to 27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff, Canteen Attendant - 18 to 25 years

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website, incometaxmumbai.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' Income Tax Recruitment 2023' application form

Recruitment 2023' application form Enter all required information such as name, father's name etc.

All the relevant necessary documents should also be uploaded along with the application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Documents required

You can use your matriculation or SSC certificate, birth certificate, Aadhar card, or passport to prove your age.

Educational Qualification Certificates

Caste/Community Certificate (in support of claim)

Sports/Games Certificates

Certificates on Eligibility for Recruitment of Sportsperson

Certificate of PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities), if applicable

NOC from the present employer, if applicable

Copy of Aadhar Card

Copy of recent passport-size photograph

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the last date for submitting Income Tax Recruitment 2023 application forms?

Answer. The last date to submit the Income Tax Recruitment 2023 application form is January 19, 2024.

2. How many vacancies will be recruited via Income Tax latest recruitment 2023?

Answer. The department will recruit a total of 291 vacancies for the post of Inspector, Multi-Tasking Staff, and other posts.

3. What is the required application fee for Income Tax's latest recruitment 2023?

Answer. The candidates will have to remit the application fee of Rs. 200/-

4. Are many applications accepted for Income Tax latest recruitment 2023?

Answer. No, one can only submit one application at a time.