ICG CGCAT stage one result 2025 out at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has declared the Stage-I exam result for the Coast Guard Common Admission Test (CGCAT) for the Assistant Commandant-02/2027 batch. The candidates who had appeared for the CGCAT stage one exam can check the result on the official website- joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The ICG CGCAT stage one scorecard PDF login credentials are- email ID, password. The ICG CGCAT stage one exam was held on September 18.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download ICG CGCAT stage one scorecard PDF.

Visit the official website- joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Click on ICG CGCAT stage one scorecard PDF link

Use mail id and password as the required login credentials

ICG CGCAT stage one scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save ICG CGCAT stage one scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICG CGCAT stage one scorecard PDF will contain candidate name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

Visit the official website- joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Click on ICG CGCAT stage one merit list PDF link

ICG CGCAT stage one toppers list PDF will be available for download

Save ICG CGCAT stage one merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The qualifying candidates in the ICG CGCAT Computer Based Online Examination (CGCAT) will appear for the physical fitness test, Document verification and detailed medical exam, psychological test and interview, final medical exam at a designated military hospital.

For details on ICG CGCAT stage one result 2025, please visit the official website- joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.