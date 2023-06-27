IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Registration for Clerk, PO ends tomorrow; Apply at ibps.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 registration ends tomorrow

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will conclude the application process for RRB Officers Scale I, II & III and Office Assistants Recruitment 2023 tomorrow, June 28. The IBPS CRP RRBs XII Clerk, PO registration link is hosted on the official website-- ibps.in. Earlier the last date to register for IBPS RRB recruitment 2023 was June 21.

The IBPS CRP RRBs XII recruitment 2023 is being held to fill up a total of 9,075 posts of Officer Assistant(Multipurpose), Officer Scale I, II, and III in the organisation. The IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Prelims 2023 is likely to be held in August 2023. Candidates belonging to General and OBC category will have to pay Rs 850 as registration fee, while, SC, ST and differently-abled category candidates will have to pay Rs 175.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Dates

Online registration including edit/ modification of application form - June 1 to June 28, 2023

Payment of IBPS RRB application fees - June 1 to June 28, 2023

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training - July 10, 2023

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training - July 17 to July 22, 2023

Download of call letters for Preliminary examination - July/ August 2023

IBPS RRB prelims exam date - August 2023

IBPS RRB prelims result - September 2023

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Office Assistants (Multipurpose) - 5,650 posts

5,650 posts Officer Scale I - 2,560 posts

2,560 posts Officer Scale II (Agriculture Officer) - 122 posts

122 posts Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer) - 38 posts

38 posts Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager) - 16 posts

16 posts Officer Scale II (Law) - 56 posts

56 posts Officer Scale II (CA) - 64 posts

64 posts Officer Scale II (IT) - 106 posts

106 posts Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer) - 387 posts

387 posts Officer Scale III - 76 posts

76 posts Total - 9,075 posts

How to Apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023

Go to ibps.in website

Click on the IBPS CRPs XII RRB registration link for the desired post

Fill in the IBPS RRB application form as instructed

Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Review details and submit the RRB Clerk, PO application form

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023