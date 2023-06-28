IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for Clerk, PO posts today; direct link, vacancy details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023 registration ends today

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will close the registrations for IBPS RRB Clerk, Probationary Officer Recruitment 2023 today, June 28. Candidates who have not yet applied for RRB Clerk, Probationary Officer Recruitment 2023 can fill online application through the official website-- ibps.in. More than 9,000 posts of Office Assistant(Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I, II, and III is to be filled through this recruitment process.

The IBPS is likely to conduct the RRB PO, Clerk recruitment examination in August 2023. The admit card for pre-exam training is likely to be issued on July 10. The registration fee for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWBD and EXSM categories is Rs 175, whereas all other candidates will have to pay Rs 850.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Office Assistants (Multipurpose) - 5,650 posts

Officer Scale I - 2,560 posts

Officer Scale II (Agriculture Officer) - 122 posts

Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer) - 38 posts

Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager) - 16 posts

Officer Scale II (Law) - 56 posts

Officer Scale II (CA) - 64 posts

Officer Scale II (IT) - 106 posts

Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer) - 387 posts

Officer Scale III - 76 posts

Total - 9,075 posts

IBPS RRB Recruitment2023: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website, ibps.in Select CRPs XII RRB Clerk, PO registration link. Fill the IBPS RRB application form as instructed. Upload required documents and make payment of application fee. Submit the IBPS RRB application form and download the confirmation page for future use.

