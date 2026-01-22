IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025 out at ibps.in; how to download scorecard PDF IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the IBPS RRB PO Mains exam can check the result on the official website- ibps.in and download scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) PO Mains result 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the IBPS RRB PO Mains exam can check the result on the official website- ibps.in and download scorecard PDF. IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, password. IBPS RRB PO Mains exam was held on December 28.

How to download IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard 2025

The candidates can follow these steps to download IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard 2025. To download IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard PDF link. Use registration number, password as the required login credentials. IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download, save IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use registration number, password as the required login credentials

IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen for download

Save IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

Meanwhile, IBPS will announce RRB Clerk Prelims result soon. The candidates who had appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam can check the result on the official website- ibps.in and download scorecard PDF. IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, password.

The candidates can follow these steps to download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025. To download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF link. Use registration number, password as the required login credentials. IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download, save IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The IBPS Office Assistant (Multipurpose) recruitment drive is being held for 8,022 vacancies; Officer Scale I- 3,928 posts, Officer Scale II- 1,147 posts, Officer Scale III- 202 posts.

For details on IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.