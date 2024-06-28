IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 registration dates extended till June 30 - how to apply, fee, and documents list

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 registration dates extended

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the online registration process for the post of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under Common Recruitment Process (CRP) RRBs XIII. As per the latest notification, the last date of application has been extended to June 30. Earlier, the last date of application was June 27. All interested and eligible candidates are advised to submit their application forms within the timeline. No candidate will be entertained after the due date.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total number of 9,995 vacancies for the post of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under Common Recruitment Process (CRP) RRBs XIII 2024. The submission of the online application form can be done on the official website, ibps.in.

The selection process for the recruitment will involve multiple stages. After completion of the preliminary written exam, candidates applying for the positions of Officer Scale-I and Office Assistant will have to undergo the main written exam following which interview will take place for the candidates applying for the positions of Officer Scale- I, II, III. Then, document verification and medical examination will be conducted by the authority.

The authority will conduct the IBPS Pre-Exam Training (PET) from July 22 to July 27. The Common Recruitment Process (CRP) is conducted annually by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The preliminary phase will be taking place in the month of August, as per the schedule.

IBPS RRB CRP XII Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to apply for the IBPS RRB recruitment before the deadline:-

Visit the official website, ibps.in.

Click on the link 'CRP RRB XIII application' on the homepage.

A new window will open.

Register by entering all the details.

Then, proceed with the application process

Enter all the details and fill up the application form.

Upload the required documents and proceed with fee payment.

Pay the required application fee and submit it.

Save and download for future reference.

IBPS RRB: Application fee

For the position of Officer (Scale I, II & III):

Rs 175 (Inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Rs 850 (Inclusive of GST) for all others

For the position of Office Assistant (Multipurpose):

Rs 175 (Inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates.

Rs 850 (Inclusive of GST) for all others

IBPS RRB: Documents required

Candidates will require the mentioned documents during the application process:-