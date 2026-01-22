IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 at ibps.in soon; steps to download scorecard PDF IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link is ibps.in. Know how to download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon announce the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Clerk (Office Assistant-Multipurpose) Prelims Result 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam can check the result on the official website- ibps.in and download scorecard PDF. IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, password.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam 2025 was held on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025. The candidates can follow these steps to download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025. To download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF link. Use registration number, password as the required login credentials. IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download, save IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

Meanwhile, IBPS has released the tentative exam calendar 2026-27 for various recruitment exams. According to the notice, the IBPS preliminary examination for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) will be held on August 22 and 23, Main exam on October 4, 2026. The IBPS Specialist Officers (SPL) preliminary exam is scheduled for August 29, Main exam is scheduled to be held on November 1, 2026. The Customer Service Associates (CSA) preliminary exam will be held on October 10 and 11, Main exam on December 27, 2026.

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale One preliminary exam 2026 will be held on November 21 and 22, Main exam on December 20, 2026. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III Main exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 20. The IBPS RRB Office Assistants preliminary exam 2026 will be held on December 6, 12 and 13, Main exam is scheduled for January 30, 2027.

For details on IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.