IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 at ibps.in; here's download scorecard link IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam can check the result on the official website- ibps.in and download scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Clerk (Office Assistant-Multipurpose) Prelims Result 2025 soon. The candidates who had appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam can check the result on the official website- ibps.in and download scorecard PDF. IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, password.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam 2025 was held on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025. IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use registration number, password as the required login credentials

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

Meanwhile, IBPS PO/ SO result has been declared, the candidates can check and download IBPS PO/ SO scorecard PDF on the official website- ibps.in. To download IBPS PO/ SO scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on IBPS PO/ SO scorecard PDF link. Enter Registration number/ roll number, Password/ Date of birth as the login credentials. IBPS PO/ SO scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save IBPS PO/ SO scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.