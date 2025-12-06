IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Analysis 2025: Check section-wise difficulty level, good attempts IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Analysis 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims analysed the paper as moderately difficult. As per the candidates, the difficulty level of both Reasoning and Numerical Ability sections were moderate, most of the questions were doable.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the RRB Clerk prelims exam today, December 6. The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims was held in four shifts; shift one from 9:05 am to 9:50 am, shift two- 11:20 am to 12:05 pm, shift three- 1:35 pm to 2:20 pm, shift four- 3:50 PM to 4:35 PM. The candidates who had appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims analysed the paper as moderately difficult. As per the candidates, the difficulty level of both Reasoning and Numerical Ability sections were moderate, most of the questions were doable.

The candidates who wish to know marks of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam can do so by downloading unofficial answer key available on various portal. To download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the unofficial portals and click on IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims answer key link. IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out. The candidates can download the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key and can know their scores through answer key.

Visit the alternative portals which host IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key

Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key PDF link

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key PDF will be available for download

Save IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out

Now, check scores through the download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims good attempts

Analysing the difficulty level of the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam, the experts have shared the section-wise good attempts. Section-wise, the good attempts of the Reasoning Ability section is between 30- 34, Quantitative Aptitude- 28- 30.

Reasoning Ability- 30- 34

Quantitative Aptitude- 28- 30.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims answer key 2025 date

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims answer key 2025 will be released a week following the exam. The candidates can check and download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims answer key on the official website- ibps.in. To download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on answer key PDF link. IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download, save IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims answer key PDF and take a print out.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result Date 2025

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is likely to be out by December-end. The candidates can check the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result on the official website- ibps.in and download the scorecard PDF.

For details on IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam 2026, please visit the official website- ibps.in.