IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in, direct link here

IBPS RRB Clerk main admit card 2023, IBPS admit card 2023, IBPS clerk admit card download link: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose). Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam can download their call letters from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card will be available from September 8 to September 16. The candidates can download the call letters by following the easy steps given below.

IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit card 2023'

It will take you to the login page where you need to login with your credientials and click on the submit button

IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit card 2023 for future reference

IBPS RRB clerk main exam pattern 2023

IBPS Clerk online exam will be of 200 marks comprising 200 questions. The candidates will get 2 hours to complete the exam. The questions will comprise questions from Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language and Numerical Ability. The question paper will be set in English and language as applicable to the state.

IBPS is recruiting 5564 vacancies (revised) for Office Assistant (Clerk) posts across the country through this recruitment drive.