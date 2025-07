IBPS Recruitment 2025: Over 5,000 vacancies out for PO, SO, CFO, Hindi Officer and other posts, check details IBPS Recruitment 2025 Notification is out for Specialist Officers, Probationary Officer, Analyst Programmer - Python, Hindi Officer, Division Head, and Banker Faculty posts. Candidates holding requisite qualifications, and experience can submit their application forms by visiting official website.

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced recruitment for various positions, including Specialist Officers, Probationary Officers, Analyst Programmer (Python), Hindi Officer, Division Head, and Banker Faculty. The registration process for these positions has begun on the IBPS website. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms online before the deadline. It is recommended that candidates review the qualifications, age limit, and other relevant details before applying. Additional information can be found below. Vacancy Details Analyst Programmer - Python - 1 Position Specialist Officer (SO) IT Officer (Scale I) Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) Law Officer (Scale I) HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) Marketing Officer (Scale I) Hindi Officer - 1 Position

Division Head (Financial & Allied Services) - 01 Position

Division Head (Technology Support Services) - 01 Position

Banker Faculty- 01 Position

Banker Faculty-Technical- 01 Position Probationary Officer - 5, 208 Positions Bank-wise vacancies Bank of Baroda - 1,000 Positions

Bank of India - 700 Positions

Bank of Maharashtra - 1,000 Positions

Canara Bank - 1,000 Positions

Central Bank of India - 500 Positions

Indian Overseas Bank - 450 Positions

Punjab National Bank - 200 Positions

Punjab and Sind Bank - 358 Positions Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification Probationary Officer - Graduation in any discipline from recognised university.

Specialist Officer - Graduation/Postgraduation in the concerned field from recognised university.

Analyst Programmer - Python - Full Time B.Tech/ B.E. (Computer Science / Comp. Engineering)/ MCA /M.Sc. (IT)/M.Sc. (Comp. Science) from a recognised University/Institute.

IT Officer (Scale I): 4-year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) - 4-year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ AgroForestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ B.Tech Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture / Fisheries Engineering.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)- Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR a Postgraduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Law Officer (Scale I) - Bachelor's Degree in Law (LL.B) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) - Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/Social Work / Labour Law.

Marketing Officer (Scale I) - Graduate and Two Years Full-time MMS (Marketing)/Two Years Full-time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialisation in Marketing.

Hindi Officer - Master’s degree from a recognised university in Hindi with English as a major or elective subject at Graduation.

Division Head (Financial & Allied Services) - Graduate or Post Graduate in Commerce from any recognised Institution or University, and preferably with CAIIB OR a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Division Head (Technology Support Services) - Bachelor's/ Master’s Degree in Electronics/Electronics & Telecommunication/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Instrumentation/Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications and/or equivalent.

Banker Faculty- Candidate should be a Graduate or Post Graduate in any discipline from any recognized Institution or University.

Banker Faculty-Technical- B.Tech. or B.E or AMIE as a full time course from a recognized University/Institute in Electrical or Mechanical or Civil or Electronic & Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Chemical or Information Technology or Computer science and/or Banker with exposure to Finance / Forex /Insurance /Treasury/ Risk Management/Credit, Cyber Security /Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning etc.

Go to 'recent updates'.

Now, click on the online application for the position you wished to apply for.

A window will open on the page.

You need to register yourself before proceeding to the application form.

Fill out the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.