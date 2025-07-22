IBPS Recruitment 2025: Last date extended, apply now for 6,215 PO, SO vacancies! IBPS has extended the last date for recruitment to the posts of Probationary and Specialist Officers. All those who have not submitted their application forms can do so before the last date. Check new date, how to apply, fee, and more.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the registration window for recruitment to the posts of Probationary and Specialist Officers. According to the latest announcement, the IBPS PO SO 2025 application window will now remain open till July 28, 2025. Candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website at ibps. in.

A total of 6,215 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive, of which 5,208 vacancies are for Probationary Officers, and 1,007 vacancies are reserved for Specialist Officers. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, fee and other details below.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in.

Navigate the link to the 'IBPS PO SO recruitment'.

It will redirect you to a new window.

Now, click on 'apply online'.

Register yourself before proceeding to the online application.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC categories need to pay Rs 850 as a registration fee, while candidates belonging to the reserved category (SC, ST, and PwBD) need to pay Rs 175. The application fee can be submitted through credit, debit, UPI and net banking. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What details should I retain while replying to auto-response emails?

While writing back by replying to the confirmation emails for genuine problems, candidates should retain the text containing "REGISTRATION NO." and "PASSWORD" details on the email.

What details should I provide while writing about the problem?

Candidates should not forget to provide the following details while writing to the exam authority: (1) REGISTRATION NO. (2) MOBILE NO. (3) EMAIL ID as entered in the application. In case of application failure or any error message, a screenshot of the error in JPG, GIF format or as a MS Word file should be shared with the exam authority. Additionally, you may provide the PC Details, including the Operating System (like Windows, Linux, etc.) & Internet Browser & versions used.