IBPS PO Prelims scorecard 2025 link activated at ibps.in; How to download

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the PO prelims scorecard PDF. The candidates can check and download the PO Prelims scorecard on the official website- ibps.in. IBPS PO prelims scorecard login credentials are- application number, date of birth and password. The PO prelims result was earlier released on September 26.

To check and download IBPS PO Prelims scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on PO prelims scorecard link. Enter application number, date of birth and password as the required credentials for login. IBPS PO prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save IBPS PO prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

IBPS PO Prelims scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

IBPS PO Prelims cut off 2025: Check category-wise tentative cut-off

General category- 50- 54

SC- 48- 52

ST- 41- 45

OBC- 49- 53

EWS- 49- 51.

IBPS PO Prelims Cut-off: Factors influencing cut-off marks

Exam difficulty level: The cut-off marks of any exam depend on the difficulty level of the paper. The cut-off marks will go up if the difficulty level of the paper was easy, while tough papers reduce the cut-off marks.

Performance: The cut-off marks of an exam depend on the overall performance of candidates. The strong performance of candidates in an exam raises the cut-off marks.

Normalisation of marks: The difficulty level of every shift varied in an exam. Through normalisation of marks, the cut-off marks of every shift are adjusted to maintain balance in the exam.

Applicants: More the number of applicants, the cut-off marks of an exam will be increased. The lesser participation of candidates in an exam, will reduce the cut-off marks.

IBPS PO Prelims cut-off 2025 will be released on the official website- ibps.in following the release of result. The candidates can check and download the IBPS PO Prelims cut-off on the official portal- ibps.in.

For details on IBPS PO prelims result, please visit the official website- ibps.in.