IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Step by step ways to download scorecard at ibps.in IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: IBPS PO Prelims Result will soon be announced. The PO Prelims scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth and password

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) PO prelims result 2025 will be announced soon. The candidates can check the IBPS PO prelims result on the official website- ibps.in and download scorecard PDF using login credentials. IBPS PO prelims scorecard login credentials are- application number, date of birth and password. IBPS PO prelims was held between August 23 and 24.

To check IBPS PO Prelims result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on PO prelims result link. Enter application number, date of birth and password as the required credentials for login. IBPS PO prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save IBPS PO prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard: How to download at ibps.in

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on IBPS PO Prelims scorecard PDF link

Use registration number, date of birth and password as the required credentials for login

IBPS PO Prelims scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save IBPS PO Prelims scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS PO Prelims scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

How to download IBPS PO Prelims merit list PDF

The candidates can download IBPS PO prelims merit list PDF on the official portal- ibps.in. To download IBPS PO Prelims toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal- ibps.in and click on toppers list PDF link. IBPS PO Prelims toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save IBPS PO Prelims toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS PO Prelims merit list PDF: Steps to download at ibps.in

Visit the official website- ibps.in Click on IBPS PO Prelims toppers list PDF link IBPS PO Prelims toppers list PDF will be available for download Save and download IBPS PO Prelims toppers list PDF and take a print out.

For details on IBPS PO prelims result, please visit the official website- ibps.in.