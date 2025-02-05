IBPS PO mains scorecard 2024 out, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY IBPS PO mains scorecard 2024 out

IBPS PO mains scorecard 2024: Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO mains scorecards. Candidates who appeared in the exam in November can download IBPS PO mains scorecard 2024 from the official website, ibps.in.

According to the official website, the facility for downloading IBPS PO mains scorecard 2024 will remain available from February 5 to 12. The results for the same were announced on January 31, 2025. Candidates can download IBPS PO mains scorecard 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download IBPS PO mains scorecard 2024?

Visit the official website, ibps.in.

Navigate the link to the 'IBPS PO mains scorecard 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and submit

IBPS PO mains scorecard 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save IBPS PO mains scorecard 2024 for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS PO mains scorecard 2024

What's next?

All those who have qualified for the IBPS PO mains exam are eligible to appear in the interview round, which is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2025. Candidates will have to carry their original documents and call letters at the time of the interview. Candidates of candidates failing to produce such prescribed documents at the time of interview shall be summarily rejected without any intimation or notice and they also will not be permitted to participate in the interview. The candidates will be required to upload the scanned copy of their documents in support of eligibility through a link available on official website.