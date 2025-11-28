IBPS PO Mains result 2025 at ibps.in soon; how to download scorecard PDF IBPS PO Mains result 2025: The candidates can check IBPS PO Mains exam result on the official website- ibps.in. Know how to download IBPS PO Mains scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) PO Mains result 2025 will soon be announced, the candidates can check IBPS PO Mains exam result on the official website- ibps.in. IBPS PO Mains exam was held on October 12.

The candidates can follow these steps to download IBPS PO Mains scorecard PDF.

IBPS PO Mains scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at ibps.in

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on IBPS PO Mains scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number and password as the required login credentials

IBPS PO Mains scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save IBPS PO Mains scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS PO Mains scorecard 2025 PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

IBPS PO Mains cut off

IBPS PO Mains cut off category-wise will also be released along with the result. The candidates can check and download IBPS PO Mains cut off PDF on the official website- ibps.in.

Last year, IBPS PO Mains cut off for General category was 66.50, OBC- 66.0, EWS- 64.75, SC- 54.25, ST- 47.50. For details on IBPS PO Mains result 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.