IBPS PO Mains answer key 2025: How to know your marks through answer key IBPS PO Mains answer key date 2025: IBPS PO Mains answer key 2025 once released, will be available on the official portal- www.ibps.in. Know how to download IBPS PO Mains answer key PDF

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release the answer key for the Probationary Officer (PO) mains exam. IBPS PO Mains exam was held on October 12, the candidates who had appeared for PO Mains analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. Section-wise, Reasoning, Data Analysis and Interpretation sections were reviewed as a bit conceptual, while English Language, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness / Digital/ Financial Awareness sections analysed as moderately difficult.

IBPS PO Mains answer key 2025 once released, will be available on the official portal- www.ibps.in. The candidates can check and download IBPS PO Mains answer key on the IBPS portal- www.ibps.in. To download IBPS PO Mains answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- www.ibps.in and click on IBPS PO Mains answer key PDF link. IBPS PO Mains answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save IBPS PO Mains answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to know marks through IBPS PO Mains answer key 2025

IBPS PO Mains unofficial answer key is available on various portals. To download IBPS PO Mains unofficial answer key, candidates need to visit the private portals having IBPS PO Mains unofficial answer key. Now, click on the IBPS PO Mains unofficial answer key 2025 PDF link, download and save it. Candidates can check marks through the IBPS PO Mains unofficial answer key PDF.

IBPS PO Mains answer key: How to raise objections at ibps.in

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on IBPS PO Mains answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and submitting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee

Click on submit

Save IBPS PO Mains answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

After reviewing the objections raised on answer key, IBPS will release the final answer key and result. The candidates can check IBPS PO Mains final answer key and result on the official website- ibps.in.

For details on IBPS PO Mains exam 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.